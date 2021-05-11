JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police were called to Caswyck Trace on April 26 for reports of a woman who assaulted a mail carrier.
The victim said he was delivering a package when a woman pulled in front of his mail truck and began yelling obscenities at him. She pulled his shirt, ripping the front pocket, and demanded to know his name. When the postman told her his name, the woman, who is Black, told him to “take his a— back to Africa,” police indicated. She then punched him in the face, the mail carrier told police.
While officers were on scene taking the mailman’s statement, a neighbor flagged them down and said the same suspect accosted two other women on the block.
Police identified the suspect as Lydia M. Ketia, 37, of Johns Creek. Keita was arrested April 28 and charged with three counts of battery.
