ROSWELL, Ga. — Police in a Seattle, Washington suburb arrested the husband of a Roswell woman who was found dead in a rural Illinois college town last month, Atlanta police announced May 25.
The remains of 33-year-old Tykeisha Marie Dixon were found on a state highway just outside Edwardsville, Illinois early May 8. The discovery came just hours before family members reported Dixon and her husband Luther “Luke” Lee Henderson Jr., 39, missing.
Atlanta detectives determined Henderson shot and killed Dixon in Atlanta on May 6 then drove to Illinois where he dumped her body. The couple’s Chrysler 200 was found abandoned in Chicago on May 10, according to Atlanta police. Investigators obtained a warrant for Henderson’s arrest and he was nabbed by Tukwila police just outside Seattle on May 22. He was extradited back to Atlanta on June 2 and booked on charges of murder, first-degree cruelty to children and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, Fulton County jail records show.
