Police charge Dunwoody driver who struck building

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody police have charged a man with multiple drug and traffic offenses after he allegedly drove into the side of an apartment building.
Police responded to the scene off Peachtree Place Parkway on Aug. 21, after a woman was awakened by the crash.
The van allegedly fled the scene, but witnesses were able to snap a photo of the vehicle before it left, and it was quickly located a short distance away.
Police also located the vehicle’s driver, a 55-year-old Atlanta man, who was allegedly intoxicated and carrying multiple narcotics, including marijuana, cocaine, methamphetamine and controlled medications. The drugs were found packaged in small separate baggies near two scales.
The driver allegedly admitted to selling the drugs but not using them.
A handgun, allegedly stolen in Clayton County, was recovered from the vehicle’s center console. Police also recovered 12 real identification cards, a fake ID and two Social Security cards in the van.
The driver was charged with reckless driving, hit and run, DUI, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, multiple narcotics possession charges, financial transaction card theft, and possession of identification of another without consent. He was taken to the DeKalb County Jail.