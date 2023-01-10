Police catch fake license plate associated with felonies

ROSWELL, Ga.— On Dec. 3 at a parking lot on Holcomb Bridge Road, Roswell police found a Georgia license plate on a black Audi registered to a car whose owner had been arrested in Florida on multiple felony warrants.
The license plate was originally registered to a white Audi A5. The owner of the black Audi, who was using the plate, told police he found the license plate in a trash can and put it on his car because he had issues registering his vehicle in Georgia.
Police told the man the owner of the license plate had multiple felony warrants, and the man said that was just his luck. He said he does not have a place to say and will camp outside behind his friend’s property.
Police seized the license plate and gave the man a citation for using a license plate to conceal the identity of a vehicle.