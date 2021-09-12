ROSWELL, Ga. — A home along Roswell Creek Circle was reported burglarized Aug. 29. The owner told police he and his family had just returned home when he noticed his mother’s jewelry and box of coins missing.
There were no signs of forced entry and police found no leads to identify suspects. The missing coins were valued at $50, and the jewelry was valued at $500, according to police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.