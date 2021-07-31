ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police arrived to a house party along Churchill Heights and found more than 200 underage teens drinking July 13. According to officers, there were cars lining the road for more than half a mile with people milling in the streets.

The homeowner told police “a bunch of un-invited people” showed up to her daughter’s 17th birthday party, according to the incident report. Officers found 30 teens drinking in the basement and about 200 people in the backyard. Many of the guests began running when officers arrived. Police arranged sober rides for the guests over the age of 18 and had parents come pick up the minors.

Police arrested two of the young adult guests — one from Johns Creek and another from Kennesaw — and cited them for disorderly conduct.

Load comments