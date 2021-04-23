ROSWELL, Ga. — Police were dispatched to Raintree Drive for a dispute between neighbors April 5.
According to police, one of the neighbors was fed up with juveniles leaning their scooters against his vehicle. The man confronted the children and began yelling at them.
That prompted the victims’ mother to intervene. She came out of her apartment and verbally accosted her neighbor for yelling at her children. No arrests were made.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.