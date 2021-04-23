ROSWELL, Ga. — Police were dispatched to Raintree Drive for a dispute between neighbors April 5.

According to police, one of the neighbors was fed up with juveniles leaning their scooters against his vehicle. The man confronted the children and began yelling at them.

That prompted the victims’ mother to intervene. She came out of her apartment and verbally accosted her neighbor for yelling at her children. No arrests were made.

