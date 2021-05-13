MILTON, Ga. — Police were dispatched to a report of a harassment between two residents who live along Danesfield Drive on May 1. A 53-year-old man said his neighbor was sending him rude and hostile emails that he found to be harassing. He said they were attempting to work out their differences over landscaping issues, but the suspect began attacking him via email when their homeowner’s association denied his request to remove a tree from his property.
The suspect threatened to take his neighbor to court in a May 1 email that the victim showed officers. The man said he planned on applying for a restraining order against the suspect.
