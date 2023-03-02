Police arrest woman for aggravated assault

ROSWELL, Ga. —Roswell Police responded to a stabbing call at the Studio 6 Hotel on Old Dogwood Road Feb. 22 after an altercation between two women reportedly led to one suffering a cut to her face.
An officer met with a couple staying at the hotel, a woman and her boyfriend. The girlfriend said she had heard someone knock on the door, and when her boyfriend opened it, a woman tried to force her way in. The boyfriend moved the woman back to her vehicle, but he said she kept arguing.
While the boyfriend went to the front desk, the female visitor headed back to the room where the girlfriend allegedly grabbed a knife and cut her in the face.
The officer tried to speak to the woman who was stabbed and found her sitting in her car with gauze wrapped around her face. She asked to speak to a different officer.
The couple said the woman has been harassing the boyfriend since they started working at McDonald’s together. The boyfriend said she came over to “start trouble.”
The girlfriend was arrested for aggravated assault and the injured woman was taken to North Fulton Hospital for medical treatment.