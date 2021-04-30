ROSWELL, Ga. — Police responded to reports April 12 of a hostile woman ripping down business signs and acting erratically during a hit and run along Holcomb Bridge Road.
Police said the Buford woman struck chains and poles in the parking lot of the Roswell Town Center shopping plaza and sped away in a Kia Sorento. Police noted the car was involved in an incident earlier in the day where the suspect pulled into a driveway along Saddle Creek and claimed that she owned the home.
The woman ran a red light and fled the scene when police spotted her driving in the rear parking lot of the shopping plaza near Old Roswell Place. She nearly caused a serious crash and struck a crosswalk sign before spinning out of control, according to police. The car proved to be stolen out of Gwinnett County, dispatch notes showed.
Doctors treated the woman at North Fulton Hospital.
Police sought several felony warrants against her, according to the report, but no charges had been filed as of press time.
