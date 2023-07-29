Police arrest two suspects in Target shoplifting

MILTON, Ga. — Police arrested two suspects July 10 for shoplifting at Target on Ga. 9, one of whom threatened to shoot an employee.
According to the police report, surveillance footage showed the male suspect, an Alpharetta resident, picking up a $580 electric scooter with the second suspect alongside him.
The second suspect, an Atlanta woman, left the store and appeared to have acted as a lookout as the male suspect exited the store without paying for the item, the police report said.
Police later located the suspects at the intersection of Ga. 9 and Webb Road. After allegedly fleeing from officers, they were arrested and transported to the North Fulton County Jail in Alpharetta.
Both suspects were charged with Theft by Shoplifting and Willful Obstruction of Law Enforcement.
The male suspect was also charged with Terroristic Threats and Acts for allegedly threatening to shoot the Target employee.