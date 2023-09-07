Police arrest two suspects after hit-and-run incident

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody police arrested two men who allegedly fled the scene of a wreck at the Walmart on Ashford Dunwoody Road on Aug. 14.
Witnesses called 911 at about 3 p.m. after a Honda Civic struck a pole in the Walmart parking lot and fled the scene leaving their vehicle behind.
Officers found the men hiding behind a nearby gas station and determined they were both under the influence of drugs and alcohol.
After taking them into custody, officers located a small amount of marijuana and learned one of the men was wanted for outstanding arrest warrants from the Jonesboro Police Department.
Officers arrested the vehicle’s 25-year-old passenger for possession of marijuana and charged the 45-year-old driver with DUI, reckless driving, hit and run and improper lane usage.
Both men were transported to the DeKalb County Jail without incident.