Police arrest suspect trying to enter vehicle

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A 28-year-old man from Philadelphia, Pa., was arrested June 10 when police were notified he had been seen attempting to enter vehicles in the lot at Mad Mare CrossFit on Medlock Bridge Road.
Witnesses at the scene confronted the man after they said they saw him wandering the lot and trying to force his way into a parked Mercedes.
Police said the man appeared to smell of alcohol and at first was non-responsive to questions and denied he was doing anything wrong. He later stated that he was in town for work and was staying at a local hotel. He then told police he had tried to get into the Mercedes and began to apologize.
He was arrested and transported to the Fulton County Jail.