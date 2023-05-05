Police arrest suspect in shoplifting incident

MILTON, Ga. — An Alpharetta woman was arrested after a Walmart employee reported that she and two juveniles stole from the Windward Parkway location April 18.
Surveillance footage showed the suspect and juveniles taking items from different departments across the store and placing them in black bags.
The juveniles passed all points of sale. But police found one juvenile with the black bags in the backseat of a car registered to the suspect’s husband. The stolen items totaled more than $500.
Police discovered the suspect had multiple warrants, one out of Forsyth County, and they placed her under arrest. She also admitted to having marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the car.
The vehicle was impounded, and the juveniles were released to the suspect’s husband.