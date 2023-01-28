Police arrest suspect in car theft, hit and run

ROSWELL, Ga. — An 82-year-old Roswell man notified police on Jan. 13 to report a stolen car after he realized his vehicle was missing from the parking lot of the Roswell Country Club, where he had parked only two hours earlier.
He checked the entire parking lot but did not see the car, a silver 2018 Lexus. He noticed a new car in the lot, left running with nobody inside next to where his car had been parked. The car appeared heavily damaged on the passenger side, which police said was consistent with the damage from a hit and run accident that occurred an hour earlier on Ga 400.
Police traced the tag to an Alpharetta man but could not make contact with him. The country club had no cameras in the parking lot, and police could not access security footage from a nearby camera.
The next day, the stolen Lexus was found on Haynes Bridge Road at Mansell Road. Police stopped the car and found the man who was registered to the abandoned car from the country club.
Officers held the man at gunpoint and took him into custody, where he reportedly told police he stole the car and abandoned his vehicle. He was taken to Fulton County Jail.