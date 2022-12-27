Police arrest suspect in battery incident

ROSWELL, Ga. —Roswell police arrested a Kennesaw man for battery after multiple witnesses said he attacked and punched a man in the face on Atlanta Street Dec. 18.
When police initially arrived on the scene, the Kennesaw man, with blood on his fist, told them he had been attacked and had not hit anyone.
When officers spoke to other people on the scene who said the Kennesaw man had attacked another individual. The person witnesses identified as the victim had injuries on his tongue and cheekbones.
The injured man said he did not want to press charges. Police arrested the Kennesaw man and took him to the Fulton County Jail