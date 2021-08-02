ROSWELL, Ga. — Police say an Atlanta man robbed a guest at the Economy Hotel along Old Dogwood Road at gunpoint on July 10.

Javaries Dontez Sands, 34, was apprehended at a nearby Exxon gas station and arrested. He was charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to police, Sands walked into the victim’s hotel room, put a gun to their head and demanded money. It was not clear if Sands and the victim knew each other.

