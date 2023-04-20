Police arrest suspect for fraudulent return

MILTON, Ga. — Milton Police arrested a Lawrenceville man for alleged theft at the Home Depot on Windward Parkway April 4.
The store’s loss prevention officer told police the suspect allegedly made a fraudulent return using a receipt for a vanity he never purchased.
He presented a receipt for the item at the return counter, the report said, and the store clerk gave him a cash refund of $212.93.
The suspect, who was in the parking lot when police arrived, was taken into custody and transported to the Fulton County Jail. He was charged with Theft by Deception and Theft by Shoplifting over $500.
During the investigation, police discovered the suspect also had an active felony warrant out of Gwinnett County for shoplifting from a Lawrenceville Home Depot location.