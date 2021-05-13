ROSWELL, Ga. — Police were dispatched a Shell gas station along Atlanta Street April 26 for reports of a man throwing objects into the street and attempting to break into a mortgage company.
When they arrived on scene, police described the suspect’s behavior as “violent and tumultuous” in the arrest report. One witness told officers he heard the man yelling “kill White people” and tossing broken glass bottles at people. The witness also said the suspect threatened him with a knife.
The suspect fled into some nearby woods when officers arrived.
A detective nabbed him in the woods and took him into custody near the Smith Plantation home. Officers arrested Donald William Smith and took him to the police station for questioning. At the station, he allegedly ripped part of a sound proofing material off the wall and used it to wipe his nose, according to arresting officers.
Smith, 37, of Lithia Springs, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and felony interference with government property.
