Police arrest suspect for assault on woman

ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell police responded to a wooded area of Alpharetta Highway near Hospital Boulevard early Jan. 21 after a woman reported she had been in an altercation with a man who lived in the woods.
Police said the woman was swaying and appeared intoxicated, and repeatedly said she did not want the man to go to jail for domestic violence. Officers noticed the woman had bruising around her eye.
She said the pair got into an argument while lying in a tent together, and he had elbowed her in the eye. The man told police he had nothing to do with the injuries.
Officers left the scene but returned at 6 a.m. after receiving multiple calls from the same woman, who said the man punched her in the face. When they arrived on the scene again, the woman’s face was visibly swelling.
They detained the man, who told police he may have slapped the woman. The man was arrested and transported to Fulton County Jail for simple battery.