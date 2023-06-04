Police arrest suspect following traffic collision

DUNWOODY, Ga. — A 42-year-old Dunwoody man was arrested May 14 after being found asleep behind the wheel and allegedly under the influence of alcohol, during a wreck off Peachtree Place Parkway.
Reports said officers responded to an apartment complex at 10 p.m. May 14 following reports that a driver had lost control of his vehicle and struck a parked car.
Witnesses allegedly found the suspect driver laying forward asleep on his steering wheel, smelling strongly of alcohol, but unharmed from the wreck.
When questioned by police, the driver admitted he had been drinking alcohol prior to the wreck, and he was taken into custody, charged with reckless driving.
He was transported to the DeKalb County Jail.