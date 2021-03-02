JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police arrested an Atlanta woman after stopping her in a stolen car Feb. 16 on Old Alabama Road.
Evenice Lorraine Nwankwo, 21, of Winter Chapel Road, was charged with theft by receiving stolen vehicle. According to police, an officer spotted her driving a Mercedes Benz that had been reported stolen earlier in the day. The victim told Gwinnett County police she left the car running and unoccupied while she went inside a business along Britt Road in Norcross. The victim said she left her cell phone in the vehicle and used it to get the car’s GPS location. Nwankwo did not talk to investigators, police indicated.
