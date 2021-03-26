ROSWELL, Ga. — Two Roswell men were arrested March 9 after they reportedly robbed a 20-year-old man at gunpoint at the Oaks at Holcomb Bridge apartment complex along Old Holcomb Bridge Way.
Allen Valcin, 19, of Gran Crique Drive, was charged with armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime
Aaron Nunez, 22, of Riverwood Lane, was booked on the same two charges and also faces counts of obstruction, possession of marijuana, forgery and financial fraud stemming from the incident.
The Roswell victim told police he was on his way to a friend’s apartment when he noticed the suspects following him. The men ran him down and one of them pointed a gun at him. The suspects stole his Apple iPhone and tried to steal his money, but he hid the cash.
Police captured Valcin and Nunez along Holcomb Bridge Road as they fled the scene. Officers found the victim’s cell phone in Valcin’s possession. Nunez was armed with a .40-caliber Smith and Wesson, according to the arrest reports.
