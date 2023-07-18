Police arrest resident after fireworks incident

ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell police arrested a man on July 4 for disorderly conduct, using fireworks under the influence and obstruction of law enforcement after a resident reported a neighbor was shooting fireworks into their backyard on Rappahannock Drive.
The reporting resident said her neighbor was throwing fireworks off his porch into the backyard below, where other people live. Police found fireworks remnants and ash marks in the area.
Officers contacted the suspect and determined he was visibly intoxicated. The man refused to identify himself and said he was not drunk. Officers told the man fireworks could not be lit so close to a home, nor can they be thrown at people, but the man said he was not breaking any law.
The man refused to provide any personal information, and when police placed him in handcuffs, he refused to walk. He told police he needed a walker due to a recent surgery, although a neighbor refuted that claim.
Police called an ambulance to check the man due to his intoxication, and after he was medically cleared, he was transported to the Fulton County Jail in Alpharetta.