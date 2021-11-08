DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody recently revised its prostitution laws as a means to crack down on soliciting for sex. And police did some cracking down Oct. 21 and 22, making seven prostitution arrests and jailing two men for pimping.
Dunwoody Police spokesman Sgt. Robert Parsons said the busts were part of a sting operation targeting alleged sex traffickers.
The arrests took place over a five-hour span between 7:25 p.m. Oct. 21 and 12:15 a.m. Oct. 22. Seven women between the ages of 22 and 44 were charged with prostitution. One of the women was also booked on a drug charge.
Dunwoody City Council members removed a loophole from the city’s prostitution ordinance on Oct. 11, giving the law more teeth for law enforcement to prosecute pimps “who drop off preeminently young, impoverished women, at hotels or motels.”
Yeniel Pastrana Morejon, a 30-year-old Texas man, was charged with pimping, a misdemeanor offense. The other pimping suspect was William Robert Robert Jr., 59, of Atlanta.
The seven women charged with prostitution were from as far away as Dawsonville, Ga., and Amarillo, Texas.
