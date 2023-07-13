Police arrest man for shoplifting bubbly

MILTON, Ga. — A member of Asset Protection at Target on Ga. 9 reported June 26 that he had detained a man who attempted to steal champagne from the store.
On video footage, the employee saw the suspect conceal bottles of champagne in Target plastic bags and a tan cooler bag he had taken into the store. The suspect, an Atlanta resident, attempted to steal an estimated $967 worth of items.
Police placed the suspect in custody and transported him to the North Fulton County Jail in Alpharetta. A Fulton County Judge issued a warrant for theft by shoplifting over $500. The suspect was also issued a criminal trespass warning.
The suspect had an outstanding warrant from DeKalb County for failure to appear on false statement charges, the police report said, which was confirmed, and he was handed over to the Fulton County deputies.