Police arrest man for public indecency

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta police charged a 36-year-old man with public indecency after he allegedly urinated on North Main Street Sept. 5.
Reports said officers driving southbound on Ga. 9 at about 8 p.m. witnessed a man urinating on the sidewalk, fully visible from the roadway, before getting on a bike and riding away.
When stopped, the man said he had to use the restroom and didn’t realize he wasn’t allowed to go there.
Police placed the man under arrest and charged him with public indecency before transporting him to the North Fulton County Jail in Alpharetta.