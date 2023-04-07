Police arrest man for public indecency

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Johns Creek Police were dispatched to Nesbit Ferry Road March 25 in reference to a man who exposed himself.
The 30-year-old victim said the suspect pulled down his shorts, looked at her directly and began performing a sexual act.
The victim said she started yelling at him to stop. He did so before walking closer to her, the police report said, but when he was closer, he repeated the act.
A witness to the incident confirmed the identity of the suspect, who police located walking on the sidewalk along Old Alabama Road near Nesbit Ferry Road.
The suspect said he did drop his pants because he needed to pee but denied the sexual activity.
The suspect was arrested and charged with public indecency and taken to the Alpharetta jail.