Police arrest man for drugs, shoplifting

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Police arrested a 25-year-old man who is suspected of attempting to steal more than $500 worth of clothing from Macy’s in Perimeter Mall on March 25 after a foot chase.
The reporting officer arrived as other officers chased the man up a stairway to a parking deck. The man threw a bag containing the clothing over the railing before police caught up and handcuffed him. When police placed him in a patrol car, the man complained of chest pains but repeatedly refused medical assistance.
Police searched a backpack the man was wearing and found a gram of methamphetamine and just under a gram of marijuana. The man told police the items were not his. Police also found “wet wash cloths and various lighters” in the man’s backpack.
A Macy’s employee showed police video footage of the man taking the clothing and putting it in the bag he threw from the stairwell. The total value of the clothing was $548.
The suspect was transported to the DeKalb County Jail on charges of felony shoplifting, possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of marijuana and obstruction of law enforcement.