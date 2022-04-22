Police arrest man for attempted fraud

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody police arrested a man April 7 who had been interviewed then released during an investigation for fraud in late January.
The case stemmed from an incident Jan. 27 when police responded to a report of a fraud in progress around 10 p.m. at Taki Japanese Steakhouse. The victim told police that he had received notification of a declined charge of about $70 at the steakhouse hours after he lost his wallet at his sister’s apartment.
During the interview, police questioned a customer who had been making his way for the exit, but he was released after showing a receipt for $70 from his own credit card. The customer, Alan Johnson, 33, of Dunwoody lived in the same apartment complex as the victim’s sister.
The restaurant hostess later told police that Johnson had tried to pay for his meal with one card but had to use another after the first was declined.
Police went to Johnson’s residence, but he was not home. Police obtained warrants for Johnson and arrested him more than two months later on charges of larceny and failure to appear.