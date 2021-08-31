JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police arrested a Johns Creek woman after they discovered her husband dead inside the couple’s home Aug. 24.
The woman, 51-year-old Stephanie Ferguson-Levin, is in custody facing a murder charge. Police allege she fatally stabbed her husband, William Neil Kennedy, while her two children, ages 9 and 11, were in the home. Kennedy was 51.
The Police Department released preliminary details about the incident on social media Aug. 25.
Officers were dispatched to the couple’s house in the 600 block of Mount Victoria Place around 11:30 p.m. Aug. 24.
An out-of-state family member called 911, telling dispatchers about a frantic phone call they received from someone in the home. The caller said they feared someone there was seriously injured and asked police to do a welfare check.
Ferguson-Levin was at the home when police showed up and found her husband dead from an apparent knife wound.
Investigators determined that Ferguson-Levin was responsible for his death and took her into custody. She was charged with murder and third-degree cruelty to children. Police said more charges are pending.
-Matt Bruce
