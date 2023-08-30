Police arrest irate driver for speeding, suspended license

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police stopped a driver on McGinnis Ferry Road for speeding at 60 mph in a posted 45 mph zone Aug. 17.
When police ran tag information on the driver, a Lawrenceville woman, they learned her license was suspended for a failure to appear in Suwanee. As the officer waited for assistance to conduct a search, the driver began honking and yelling, the police report said.
Police asked the driver to exit the vehicle and placed her under arrest. As police placed the driver inside their patrol vehicle, she began calling the officer racial slurs, the report said.
Police transported the driver to the North Fulton County Jail in Alpharetta. Police charged her with speeding and for driving with a suspended license.