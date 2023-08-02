Police arrest driver in single-car crash

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta police have arrested a 55-year-old Marietta man who allegedly caused a wreck on North Point Parkway and Mansell Road while under the influence of alcohol.
Police were called to the accident scene at about 2 a.m. July 1 after witnesses reported a car had struck a curb while speeding and was disabled in the roadway.
At the scene, officers saw that the vehicle’s front right suspension had completely detached from the impact and the driver smelled strongly of alcohol.
While the driver denied he’d consumed any alcohol before taking the wheel, a breathalyzer test registered a blood alcohol content of 0.146 in the man’s system, according to police.
The man was placed under arrest for DUI and was transported to the North Fulton County Jail in Alpharetta.