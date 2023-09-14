Police arrest driver for traffic violations

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police arrested an Alpharetta man Aug. 30 for failure to maintain lane, driving without a license and driving on the wrong side of the roadway.
At around 5:45 a.m. that morning, police observed a gray Honda Odyssey fail to maintain its lane on Jones Bridge Road and drive on the wrong side of the roadway through the opposing left turn lane going northbound in the southbound lane.
When police stopped the vehicle, they discovered the driver had an expired North Carolina driver’s license from 2012 and an expired Georgia ID card from 2007.
Police placed him under arrest and transported him to the North Fulton County Jail in Alpharetta.