Police arrest driver for suspended license

MILTON, Ga. — Police stopped a driver Aug. 3 for spinning his tires and driving recklessly through the parking lot of Walmart on Windward Parkway.
Officers spoke to the driver, a Kennesaw resident, who admitted to driving recklessly because he was late to work at Walmart. When police ran his information, they found the driver had a suspended license. The driver said his license was suspended for previous traffic incidents and car crashes.
Police gave the driver a verbal warning for reckless driving on private property, and they arrested him for driving with a suspended license. He was transported to the North Fulton County Jail in Alpharetta.