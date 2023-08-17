Police arrest driver for striking city vehicle

MILTON, Ga. — Police arrested an Alpharetta man July 30, who reportedly struck a parked city-owned Dodge Charger at the Milton Police Department.
Police found the suspect at his home and asked him his whereabouts that morning. The suspect said he parked his car at the Milton Police Department because he got lost on his way home from a party in Roswell and took a nap.
Police informed the suspect he struck a city vehicle, but he said he did not recall the incident. Police arrested him for striking unattended vehicle and transported him to the North Fulton County Jail in Alpharetta.