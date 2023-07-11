Police arrest driver for hurling fireworks

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A Roswell man reported to police that a driver threw an ignited firework from his vehicle while on Old Alabama Road June 25.
The victim said it exploded near the side of his vehicle, after bouncing off his hood. He said it was a large firework that exploded with several colors.
Police located the suspect, an Alabama resident, who said people in Alabama throw fireworks from vehicles for fun “all the time.”
Police placed the suspect under arrest and transported him to the Alpharetta Jail.