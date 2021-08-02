ROSWELL, Ga. — An Atlanta man was arrested July 1 on charges stemming from a May 10 robbery at the Economy Hotel along Old Dogwood Road.

Dondre J’Marrion Newbill, 27, was charged with simple battery and robbery by force. Police identified him as the gunman who showed up to a hotel room dressed in a dark hoodie.

According to officers, he pointed a gun at the victim and said, “I will kill you, I’m real about this; don’t contact any of my clients anymore.”

Newbill then left the room and ran down Old Dogwood Road. The 22-year-old victim chased him while recording on his cell phone. Newbill snatched the man’s phone away at one point and pushed him down. The victim said Newbill got into a vehicle parked on the side of the La Quinta hotel and fled.

