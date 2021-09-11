DUNWOODY, Ga. — Police were called to the Target along Perimeter Center Place for reports of a suspicious man prowling outside the front doors after hours Aug. 24.
Officers responded shortly after 1:30 a.m. and encountered Derrick L. Collins, a 28-year-old Atlanta man. Police said he refused to leave the location and relocate to a nearby hotel around which vagrants commonly commune during pre-dawn hours. Officers noted he was the same person who refused to leave a Ross location a few hours earlier.
Employees at the Target said the front door was ajar while overnight crews working on renovations used it to enter the store. They called police because they were concerned about Collins outside.
Police said Collins grew agitated when they pressured him to leave the area. He left twice, but came back both times.
Police said he then became “loud and aggressive” and threw a trash can lid on the ground.
Officers trespassed Collins from the Target. He was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and loitering and prowling.
