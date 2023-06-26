Police arrest Atlanta man claiming to be Lincoln

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Police have arrested a 25-year-old Atlanta man who allegedly exposed himself in public on Ashford Dunwoody Road and claimed to be President Abraham Lincoln.
Officers responded to Perimeter Center North and Ashford Dunwoody Road at 11 a.m. June 14 after receiving a report of public indecency. Police located a suspect described to 911 operators, reports said.
When questioned, the man told officers he had no identification but said, “My name is Abraham Lincoln I was born in 1881.”
Officers noted that the man was exposed throughout the entire encounter.
Police learned the man’s identity through his fingerprints and placed him under arrest for public indecency and making false representations to police.
He was transported to the DeKalb County Jail.