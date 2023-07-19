Police arrest Atlanta man after dispute at Walmart

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody police have arrested a 23-year-old Atlanta man who was allegedly found in possession of illegal narcotics, after an incident at a local Walmart.
Police officers were called to the Walmart on Ashford Dunwoody Road at about 4 p.m. June 25, after receiving reports that a man had brandished a handgun at the store.
Once on scene, police were told that a man had pulled out a handgun and pointed it at someone during an altercation in the self-checkout line.
The suspect, who was still at the scene, said he felt threatened when a man stepped “too close to him and his fiancé,” and he pulled out the firearm, but did not point it at anyone.
Police reported locating the firearm and 78 illegal Oxycodone pills in a search of the suspect’s belongings.
The suspect was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He was transported to the DeKalb County Jail.