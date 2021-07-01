DUNWOODY, Ga. — An Atlanta man reportedly became belligerent when police rousted him for sleeping on the parking deck at Perimeter Mall along Ashford Dunwoody Road late June 17.
Richard Nay, 64, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer.
An officer woke Nay up and tried to get him to move after mall security reported him sleeping at the parking structure. Nay began yelling and cussing at the officer. He also gave police a fake name when they asked for his identity, according to the arrest report.
A breathalyzer test showed Nay had a blood-alcohol content of .191. The legal driving limit is 0.08.
