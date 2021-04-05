DUNWOODY, Ga. — A man was arrested March 26 after police said he threw chairs and harassed people outside the Onelife Fitness gym on Hammond Drive.
Caleb Thompson, 21, of Maryville, Tennessee, was charged with disorderly conduct. Police noted Thompson was the suspect in another call around the same time in which he reportedly swung a golf club and threatened customers at a Chick-fil-A along Ashford Dunwoody Road. An officer responded to the calls and spotted Thompson walking in front of a restaurant in the parking lot of Perimeter Mall. He was holding a metal rod.
Thompson initially refused to drop the rod, but he complied after the officer drew his service weapon. Police noted he had several warrants from previous incidents.
Thompson told the officer he drank four or five bottles of over-the-counter cough medicine and was on “ice” methamphetamine, according to the arrest report. He was evaluated and cleared by doctors at Northside Hospital then booked into the DeKalb County Jail.
