Plane tickets for trip to Peru end with woman scammed

MILTON, Ga. — A woman approached Milton Police Feb. 20 and said she was scammed out of money online.
The woman said she was attempting to purchase a plane ticket from Spirit Airlines for her mother. She said the plane tickets she was attempting to purchase were for a flight from Atlanta to Fort Lauderdale then to Peru.
She contacted two number listed under "Spirt Airlines" on Google to purchase the tickets, the police report said. The woman said she spoke to a man who instructed her to download an app called "Quicksupport App" and give him the ID number it generated for her.
The woman said she then noticed two different transactions in her Cash App account that she did not authorize. One was for $1,260, and one was for $560, both made to another man.
The woman said the Cash App account is linked to her bank account, and the money had already been removed. Police advised the woman to contact her bank as well as the three major credit bureaus and inform them of the incident.