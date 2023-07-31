Pizza restaurant owner reports overnight break-in

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police were dispatched to Double’s Pizza on Nesbit Ferry Road July 9, where the owner found the door smashed and multiple items missing.
The victim said he left the business at 12 a.m. that morning and returned to open when he noticed the smashed door.
The victim said thieves took a 43-inch Samsung TV from his office in the back and $550 in cash from the front register. The victim said the POS system and his personal Apple iPad and Samsung tablet were also missing.
The victim also said four Apple iPads, registered to different companies used for online orders, were taken as well.
Police noticed multiple cameras in the front of the building, but the victim said they captured live feed only.
The case was turned over to detectives.