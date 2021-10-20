DUNWOODY, Ga. — A pit bull with a history of violence reportedly attacked and injured another dog at the Dunwoody Glen apartments along Peachtree Industrial Boulevard on Oct. 1.
Police called to the apartment complex found the injured animal bloody with a laceration on its neck. It was not clear what breed that dog was or how serious its injuries were. The injured animal’s owner said he was walking the dog when the pit bull darted from its apartment and mauled his pet. He said it took him and several neighbors to pull the pit bull off.
Moments later, the pit bull’s owner, a 22-year-old resident of the complex, came outside and retrieved her dog from an angry group of neighbors, the incident report stated. She put the dog in her car and drove away.
Neighbors gave police the woman’s license plate number. Police pulled the woman’s file and one officer recalled her from a July case in which the same pit bull attacked and killed another neighbor’s dog. The woman was not captured.
