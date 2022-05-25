Pickup truck in Forsyth stolen with handgun inside

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A Forsyth County man reported May 15 that his 2021 Dodge Ram pickup truck was stolen outside his residence.
The man told deputies he had last seen the truck the prior evening. He said he went to leave his residence that morning and the truck was gone. The man said he had his keys with him and said the only other key to the truck was with his wife in Savannah.
Deputies found no broken glass on the scene. The truck was parked in a gated area, but the gates were open “as if they were not working,” according to the report. The man also notified deputies there was a handgun inside the truck.
Deputies registered the vehicle as stolen, and the report notes the truck had been seen by a license plate camera in Fairburn four hours before the owner realized the truck was missing