Phony federal employee cheats woman of $1,000

MILTON, Ga. — A Milton woman reported to police Sept. 1 that she was scammed out of $1,000 following a call from an alleged federal employee.
The victim said she received a call from a woman claiming to be with the “Federal ID Department” who said the victim’s Social Security number was about to be suspended because of an incident that allegedly occurred in Texas.
The caller told the victim that a rental car using her rental information was found abandoned on the side of a highway in Texas with 60 pounds of cocaine in it, the police report said. The caller then informed the victim that if she did not pay a fine, there would be warrants taken out for her arrest for both drug trafficking and money laundering.
The victim said she was then transferred to an alleged DEA agent, who she spoke to for four to five hours and could not hang up because he threatened to obtain the warrants and arrest her if she did.
The fake agent then instructed the victim to go to Walmart and purchase a certified credit card so she could pay her "fine" in that way, the police report said. The victim said the fake agent kept her on the phone the entire time while she drove to Walmart and purchased the cards.
Once the victim purchased the two cards, she gave the card numbers to the fake agent over the phone.
The victim said she wanted to press charges against the suspects who committed this crime.