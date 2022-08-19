Phony bank official attempts wire transfer in Roswell

ROSWELL, Ga. –– Police responded to a fraud report July 27 after a woman stated a man claiming to work for her bank asked her to wire a large amount of money to him.
The victim told police a man who had claimed to be with Wells Fargo requested she wire $50,000.
While she was showing police what the employee requested, the man called her phone. Police had her answer the call to see why he called again. He asked her to use a program called Ultrashare and sign in through her computer so he could share access.
Police then took over the phone call and said he was there to help but the man hung up. Police advised her to contact her bank and let them know of the incident.
No money was taken.