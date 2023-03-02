Phony Amazon representative takes woman for Target gift card

MILTON, Ga. — A woman, victim of a phone scam, said she attempted to set up her Alexa Bluetooth speaker with a new device Feb. 9 and entered a support chat with Amazon to fix the technical issue.
While messaging the customer service representative, the woman received a phone call from an individual who said he was an Amazon customer service representative.
According to the Feb. 13 Milton Police report, the man said he would be able to help with the technical issue and provided the woman with an identification number. The man said the woman’s IP address was open to the public, causing issues with her Alexa.
The man led the woman through steps of “fixing” the issues by having her download two applications and said she would need to verify her identity in order for the programs to work.
The woman attempted to verify her ID with the applications, the police report said, but it did not work.
The woman said the man became frustrated and advised her to go to Target to get either a Sephora or Target gift card in order to resolve the issue.
The next day, the woman went to Target on Ga. 9 and purchased a $300 gift card and texted a picture of the gift card as well as receipt to the man. He began to ask the woman to get more money to which the woman began to believe she had been scammed.
The woman blocked the man’s phone number and another number, who she presumed to be the man. She also canceled her credit cards, opened new bank accounts and is in the process of changing her usernames and passwords for the accounts, the police report said.